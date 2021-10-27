Johnston & Williams Funeral Home
Deanna Brook Steward, 82, longtime Cle Elum resident, went home to be with the Lord at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Viewing for family and friends will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Cle Elum. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30 also at the funeral home with burial to follow at Roslyn Memorial Gardens.
Deanna was born on December 19, 1938 in Frankfort, Indiana to Frederick Owen and Martha Mechem (Clark) Reppert. She graduated from Lima Senior High School in Lima, Ohio with the class of 1956 and then went on to attend Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana. While in college, Deanna broke the school endurance swimming record and also worked as a lifeguard at the Frankfort swimming pool.
Deanna had a very strong faith in Christ and it was while she was attending the First Church of God in Lima, Ohio that she met the love of her life, Jan David Steward. They were married on September 13, 1959 and, because of Jan’s trade as a newspaper stereotyper, they lived in many cities throughout the country including Los Angeles, Colorado Springs and Seattle. When both the Seattle Times and Seattle Post Intelligencer quit using stereotype, Deanna and Jan moved their family to Cle Elum in 1974 and called the upper county home since that time.
Deanna drove school bus for the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District for many years and was proud of the fact that she drove many generations of upper county families to school. She also had a very dynamic personality, was very outgoing and loved the time she spent socializing with her family and friends – she loved everyone! As a good friend described her, “She was a true ray of sunshine!” She also enjoyed hobbies including stained glasswork, calligraphy and painting china plates and was also an avid reader.
Most of all, Deanna adored her family, and her life was complete when she got to spend time with them, especially her grandsons. We will miss her easy-going ways, her helpful, generous heart, and her friendly smile. We trust that she was welcomed to Heaven with the words “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Deanna is survived by her son Christopher; daughter Jennifer; grandsons Owen and Joshua; sister Judy Smith; brothers Freddy J, Joe and Tom (Rychele) Reppert as well as sister-in-law Lynn Steward. In addition to her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by her husband Jan, daughter Judith as well as an infant daughter.
Memorial contributions in Deanna’s honor are suggested to the Judith Steward Scholarship Fund, c/o WSU Foundation, PO Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99164.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home of Cle Elum and Keith & Keith Funeral Home of Yakima have been entrusted with caring for Deanna and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in