Dean Phillip Armitage, 86 of Yakima, passed away Friday June 26, 2020 at Covenant House following a battle with heart disease and Alzheimer’s.
Dean was born September 24, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Clarence and Laura Armitage. He moved to Seattle, WA as a young child. He attended high school, business school, and worked as an accountant in Seattle. He met Jo-Ann Boldstad in Seattle and they later married on August 15, 1953. They had three children, Lynn, Robert, and Kim, and moved their family to Yakima, WA in 1969.
Dean worked as a comptroller for Pepsi Cola, and several fruit companies in the valley, eventually retiring from Congdon Orchards in 2000 to take care of his wife during her illness. They were married for 48 years before her passing in 2001.
Dean belonged to Yakima Kiwanis Club where he was president from 1987-1988. He was on the West Valley school board from 1973-1981. He was a West Valley fire commissioner from 1989-2004. He coached his children’s sports teams through the years which included youth soccer, little league, and girls fastpitch.
Later in life after the passing of his wife, he remarried to Marge Peoples in June of 2004. They enjoyed their time together traveling, and spending time with the grandchildren. Marge passed in 2011. He continued to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout his remaining years. He was an amazing husband, dad, grandfather, and friend. He was an avid Seattle Mariners and Seahawks fan.
Survivors include, his son, Robert Armitage of Lincoln City, Oregon; his daughter, Kim Thomas of Yakima; his son-in-law, Ronald J. Wilkins of Alaska; six grandchildren, Megan Peterson, Katie Dahlinger, Garrett Wilkins, Jessica Wentz, Joshua Thomas, and Ryan Suave; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Laura Armitage; his two brothers, Jim and Tom Armitage; his first wife, Jo-Ann Armitage; his daughter Lynn Wilkins; and his second wife, Marge Peoples-Armitage.
Memorial services have been postponed due to Covid-19 and will be announced at a later-date. The family wishes that flowers, and/or any donations be sent to Hospice at Yakima Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
