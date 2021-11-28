Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dean Maurice Nadeau passed away peacefully November 13, 2021 in Seattle surrounded by his wife and son. Dean was born April 22, 1940 in Hartland, Maine.
Dean is survived by his wife Trudy of 60 years, his two children Tim (Janet) Nadeau of Yakima, WA and Jennifer (Dewayne) King of Fayetteville, Arkansas, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Dean served proudly 22 years in the Army. After his retirement, they opened Green Gable Gift Shop and then Dusty puddle estate sale service. During this time he met many lifelong friends. He was known for his humor and his many one liners. Dean will be missed by family and many friends.
At his request there will be no services.
