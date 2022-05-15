Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Dean LeRoy Reeder, 86, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Dean was born September 13, 1935, to Ralph and Ilane Reeder in Agra, Kansas. He had two sisters, Vera Smilanich and Bonnie Fisher, and one brother, Don Reeder.
The family moved to Yakima Valley and Dean attended Davis High School. Shortly after high school Dean joined the Navy on January 27, 1954 at the age of 19. With over 20 years of honorable service Dean really did see the world as a Radio Operator and Communications Specialist. He served in the Phillipines, Germany, Okinawa, South Africa, Korea, DaNong, Vietnam, Spain and many U.S. cities. After retiring from the Navy he returned to Yakima and was hired as a vocational tech for the YVC automotive program, and retired in September 1979.
Dean married Betty Jordan on June 2, 1979 and became an instant father and grandfather to Reginald E. (Mary) Schroeder, and daughters Kari and Traci, Cathy Sanchez, and daughters Cori and Stephanie, Janet (Robert) Valasquez and Derek and Erika.
Dean and Betty enjoyed lots of camping, fishing and bowling. But what he excelled at most was the love and support he gave to his family. He was the most amazing grandfather, never missing a baseball game or dance recital, and always came with snacks in his pocket (skittles). He was blessed with many great-grandchildren that he loved and was very proud of.
“Cookie jar pappa, we will miss you.” Your love, wisdom, and patience have made us all better people.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:00 pm and Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
