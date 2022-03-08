Dean Henry Huerd, 73, passed away Feb. 18th, 2022. He was born Mar. 3rd, 1948 to Robert Lee Huerd and Virginia Lois Chapman. Dean grew up in the Yakima area with his older brother Robert Carl Huerd. He was a graduate of West Valley HS and received his associates degree. He achieved his pilot’s license early on in life, but continued to carry it in his wallet throughout the years. When asked why, he’d often reply “just in case,” or “you never know.” He’d claim, while grinning, that flying again was as easy as riding a bike.
He retired from the telephone company after many years of service as a Lineman. He spoke often of the years he spent running miles of cable during his pre-osha generation, and of all the highways he worked along.
Dean made a habit of keeping to himself, but those who ventured to know him quickly came to learn of his witty nature and oversized heart. He was a kind and honest man. His closest friends knew him as Deano. Deano was a fan of brevity, but spoke eloquently and held proper grammar in the utmost respect.
Once a year, while his health allowed, he ventured south to cast his lines into clear waters along the Baja. Dean always returned home from his travels with tales of his adventures, a pocket full of pesos and a cigar or two in his red flannel pocket. He was an avid fisherman and was never seen without his ‘Off Shore Angler’ leather hat sitting slightly crooked upon his head. Today, that hat holds permanent residence above the bar at The Dutch.
He was as classic as the gin and tonics he drank. He was humble, modest and sharp minded. He never encountered a crossword puzzle he couldn’t complete. Dean never forgot birthdays and he made a point of inquiring about others; it was his nature. Deano was a witty man and his laughter filled the hearts of those who knew him.
He would have dreaded being fussed over, even in his own obituary… but he was deserving of remembrance and so much more.
Deano, you were loved beyond measure and you’ll be missed forever.
