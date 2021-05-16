Keith & Keith Funeral Home
With his wife by his side, Dean E. Buege, 87, passed away peacefully at the Fieldstone Adult Family Home in Yakima, Washington May 9, 2021. He was born on January 1, 1934 to Edward and Inga (Olstad) Buege in Stillwater, Minnesota.
After graduating from Stillwater Senior High School, Dean joined his father’s car business. It was there that he met a nursing student, Joan Shultz, who ducked into his dealership to get out of the rain. A great love story started that day. Dean and Joan were engaged in six weeks, and they married a year later in 1955. In 1963 Dean relocated Joan and their two children to Yakima where he opened BOW Distributing (later Big R), a farm and home supply store. Dean sold the business to Coastal Farm and Ranch when he retired in 2001.
Over the years, Dean and Joan enjoyed camping at Mount Rainier, boating, and spending time at their cabin at Rimrock Lake. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe and made many friends during their annual escapes to Hawaii. Dean enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and collecting lighthouses.
Dean is survived by his beloved wife Joan, who with him redefined love as we know it, his children Deb (Jan) Buege and Jeff (Janet) Buege, two grandchildren, Erica (Marcus) Peterson and Allison Buege, two step grandchildren Joe Robertson and Jenna Robertson (fiancé Justin LaCroix), and two step great-grandchildren Lillian and Charlotte Robertson. He is also survived by brother Leslie (Kay) Buege and sisters-in-law Mary Buege, Barbara Shultz, and Julie Shultz.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mercedes Dorsten, brothers Roger, Kenneth and wife Karen, and Gary Buege.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fieldstone Adult Family Home in Yakima for three years of love and caring. Also, Heartlinks Hospice, who made his last days more comfortable.
Memorial contributions in Dean’s honor may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.
Viewing will be at Keith and Keith Funeral Home Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
