Dean Carey passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the age of 58, from metastatic lung cancer. Dean was born in Port Angeles on May 31, 1963, to Dorn Carey and Criss (Carey) Bardill. He spent his childhood in Port Angeles, relocating to Yakima with his mother and siblings at age 16. He graduated from East Valley High School in 1981.
Dean lived in various locations throughout his life including the Tri-Cities, the Seattle area, Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Orcas Island. Dean was a gay man and sought to live among accepting friends and communities. He was an experienced bartender and waiter. In 1990 Dean became a floral designer after completing professional training at the Career Floral Design Institute in Bellevue. He worked in Yakima at The Findery Floral and Gasperetti’s Floral in the 1990’s.
Dean was an avid artist, collector, creator, and crafter, and loved to search for “treasures” in thrift stores. He taught himself sewing and designed and created theatre costumes for the Actors Theater of Orcas Island. In his later years, he made steampunk costumes for his best friend, “Girl Chris” Hatfield, and himself to wear to Steampunk and Comic-Con conventions, which they had great fun attending in wonderful splendor.
He also liked to camp and backpack, heading to our Washington beaches for multiple night stays, both with family and solo.
He was living in Bothell at the time of his diagnosis. He was moved to his mother and stepfather’s home last November when he was unable to continue to live independently. He and his family greatly appreciated the support he received from Astria Hospice, and from his longtime good friend, Ron Cole-Wong, RN.
Dean is survived by his mother and stepfather, Criss and Mike Bardill, sisters Denise (Steve) Worthington, Pam (Bill) Wilson, and brothers Dennis (Pam) Carey, and Wolfgang Greystoke, as well as five nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dorn J Carey.
