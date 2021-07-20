Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dawn Marie Spencer was born in Crescent City, CA on Nov. 19, 1974. She left us too soon at the young age of 46 at Memorial Hospital on June 27, 2021 with her mom Debbie, her Grandma Sandy, her sister Trisha, her son Josh and his fiancee Cassie, her other two sons Evan and JR, her aunt Toni and her best friend Connie by her side.
Dawn loved her family, her favorite thing to do was spend time with them. She loved her little fur baby Petey, he was always by her side. Dawn loved doing crafts and she was a very good artist. She was always making things for her friends and family. She never knew a stranger and would give her last to someone in need. She was the center of our world and is going to be missed every day, In her mom’s words, “She’s the coolest person she ever knew,” and that is the truth.
Dawn was the light of many lives and left her mark in each and every single one of them with her bright personality. Her presence lit up any room she entered.
Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Gerard Spencer (Jerry), the love of her life; her daughter Natassia Wienholz, her grandpa Gregory Bolshakoff, her aunt Laura Kelly, her uncle Gary Taylor (Butch), two brothers-in-law, Jeffrey and Joseph Spencer, her father Thomas Hansberry, her grandparents Jim and Alicia Hansberry, and her aunt Nancy Hunter.
Dawn is survived by her mom Debra Folz, her grandma Sandy Bolshakoff from Yakima, her son Joshua Wienholz and fiance Cassie Hernandez from Idaho, her son Evan Wienholz and James Walker (JR) and daughter Davion Walker and boyfriend Nakita, her aunt Toni Bolshakoff, her dad John Folz, and two sisters, Danielle Folz and Desiree Sullivan from Kingston; her uncle and aunt Greg and Mary Bolshakoff from Alaska, and her uncle and aunt Greg and Tae Knight from Renton, aunt and uncle Norma and Joquin Diaz and sister Trisha Atkins from California, and for grandchildren, Kaitlynn Westbrooks, Olivia Parder and Akeylah and Paxton Hernandez; her cousins Shanna Mariah Jalissa and Rikki and uncle Rick; her best friend Connie Lucatero and friends Shannon, BJ Bryan and John and Dave Enyeart; numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. Dawn’s memorial is September 25, 2021 at 11 am. The address is 70 Wherry Rd., Yakima, WA.
Please visit Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In