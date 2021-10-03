Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dawn Alison Stevens joined her parents in Heaven on September 17, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. She was born April 27, 1975 to Garland and Patty Stevens. Dawn was educated in Yakima, WA and graduated from A.C. Davis High in 1993, and attended YVC.
Dawn loved her family, friends and saved a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews. Dawn made a family with her boyfriend Joel and his two boys in Buckley, WA. She enjoyed bird hunting, camping, going to the beach, playing pool, and her dog, Mabel. Her favorite movies were The Sound of Music and the Star Wars Saga.
She’s survived by her brothers, Ryan (Betty) and Lowell (Danielle), and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Patty in 2018.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, with a Reception to follow at Terrace Heights Assembly of God. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
