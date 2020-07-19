August 26, 1937 - July 16, 2020
Dave was born August 26, 1937 to Abel French Sr. & Donneth French, and raised on the family farm several miles East of Toppenish, Wa. He attended all 12 years of school and graduated from Toppenish High School in the class of 1955. He played football and track in high school.
David is an enrolled member/Elder of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. He is a great-great-great-grandson of Yakama Chief Owhi, who was compelled to place an X-for signature on the Treaty of 1855 between the Yakama Nation and the United States.
After high school he worked in the closed area of the Yakama Nation fighting forest fires while working out of Signal Peak Lookout Station. For about 50 years there was a sign on a big tree on the dusty back road to Signal Peak that read “Dave’s Tree.” That sign was inspired by Dave hitting the tree on the dusty road with his red 1956 Oldsmobile, after which his cousin & crew boss, Carl Ward, made the sign that became a landmark.
Dave attended Washington State University in Pullman, Wa. as well as Yakima Valley Junior College prior to joining the United States Army.
He made a 20 year career in the Army. His jobs included wiring the world for satellite communications. He was transferred at times, to most every U.S. military base, all around the world. He had many, many stories to tell about his time in Okinawa, Taiwan, Viet Nam where he served two tours, Thailand and Ethiopia. He was assigned on occasion to fly on the plane with Vice President Spiro Agnew or President Nixon. He tells a story of how President Nixon’s plane disappeared on a flight to China and the scramble to find it through satellite communications that he helped set up.
After retirement from military service, he worked for Ford Corporation, Aerospace Research Center in Nevada test sites. There he became involved in testing military equipment, for a period of about eight years. He then became deputy sheriff in Goldfield, Nevada and after retiring from that position he and his wife of 32 years (Mary French) started a trucking business which entails hauling specialized trailers and vans throughout all lower 48 states. After retiring the trucking business, Dave and Mary returned to the Yakima Valley where Dave went to work at the Yakama Nation as Justice Services Administrator until his retirement from that position.
Dave had a hard-fought health battle the last couple of years. He was awarded a full military disability, because of the effects of “Agent Orange” that he was exposed to in Viet Nam. His local doctors also diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed a few weeks ago with covid-19, coronavirus, then reported to be negative on tests a few weeks later.
Dave is survived by his wife of 32 years Mary French and sons Keith Cunningham (Rikki Howard), Zion, Illinois, and Kelly (Lisa) French, Fallon, Nv.; grandchildren: Jay (Erica) Cunningham, Kyna Cunningham (Michael Wright), Casaundra French-Caruso (Joey Caruso), Tevynn Cunningham, Bryanna Cunningham, and Rachel French; great-grandkids: Luka, Arissa, Angel, McKenzy, Aurora, Ikaia, Elizabeth, and Brandon.
Dave is also survived by his sisters: Marguerite Rachel “Peggy” Lamebull (Ted), Hazel Rebecca French (Celestine), and Joyce Ann French Hemmerling (Bill); brothers: Robert “Bob” Lewis French, and Abel French Jr.
Survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and other family and friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his father and mother, Abel French Sr. & Donneth French; sister, Helen Lucile French; and brother Richard “Dick” Egbert French.
The family plans to have a private memorial service later at a date yet to be determined.
