On April 6, 2022, David Warren Powell passed in Yakima, WA after a long, wonderful, and fruitful life of 90 years. Dave was born in Wapato, WA to Edward and Phebie Powell on August 1, 1931. Growing up in North Wapato, “Dog Town” as he called it, would prove to very influential in his future life. He graduated from Wapato High in 1949 and would continue those school relationships with relatives and classmates decades later on “Thirsty Thursday,” sharing beers and stories every week. Dave survived all his siblings he grew up with by decades: sisters Opal, Lois, Iris, and Phyllis, and brother Keith. They often referred to him as “Sonny” or “Babe” since he was the youngest.
After graduating from high school, Dave met another young Wapato grad, Dorthella (Dot) Koch at Harrington’s Café in Wapato while he was a cook there. Dorthella and her friends would come in for lunch, and a lifelong love relationship began. They married in a private home ceremony in 1953.
Dave’s adult and family life started with a four-year stint in the Coast Guard, stationed near Westport on the Washington coast. During that time living in a small house on the beach, they had their first child, Gregory David. Following his honorable discharge, he joined the Yakima Fire Department for 10 years, until back issues forced an early retirement. He also moonlighted for Whiteside Cleaning and picked apples in the Fall to provide for his family. Children Renee Lynn, and Scott Jeffrey were born during that time. During his 30’s, Dave changed his career by going back to college and becoming a secondary math teacher; first in Toppenish, then Wide Hollow Elementary, and finally at West Valley Junior High which he helped open in 1978. He worked there until his retirement at 60 in 1992.
At 50 years old, Dave took up skiing with his family and teaching friends until well over 70. He loved skiing at White Pass and especially Mt. Bachelor, so much that he and Dorthella built a second home at Sunriver in Central Oregon for the 1990’s. Dave was also very proud of their West Valley dream home built in 1978. With a view of Yakima, a swimming pool, and hot tub, he loved entertaining family and friends there.
Dave is survived by his wife of 68 years Dorthella (Koch), children Greg (Margo), Renee Hargrove (Mike) Scott (Karen), and grandchildren Awdrey Balm, Corey Porter, Ryan Powell, Chance Hargrove, Chase Hargrove, Evan Powell, Mandy Powell, Marty Rodin, Heather Rodin and Hannah Hale, plus five great grandchildren. Those who knew Dave Powell will never forget his smile and laugh.
Per his request, there will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
