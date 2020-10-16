David Scott White Sr.

Valley Hills Funeral Home
In loving memory of my beloved father David S White Sr. He was born in Toppenish, Wa. April 17, 1961 and passed away on October 8, 2020 at 1:30 a.m. in Toppenish, Wa. He was married to Linda Reuben of Lapwai, Id. His father was Willard W White Sr. and mother was Virginia Lucei Wahpat White. His children were Daveda White, David White Jr. and Sasheen L White. Brothers were John D White, Willard W White and Melvin Miller. Sisters were Valerie Craig, Carolyn Shilow and Georgiann White. He worked as a construction/roofer. He loved to hunt, fish, casino, and spend time with his children, grandchildren and family. He had a big heart for everyone and helped out when he can. He is going to be missed by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In