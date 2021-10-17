David S. Minnich

1948-2021
David Shenk Minnich — an advisor to many and a friend to all — died October 3, 2021, at his home in Yakima, Washington surrounded by his loving family. He was 72.
Born October 15, 1948, in Columbia, Pennsylvania to J. Forrey and Edna Shenk-Minnich, David grew up on a farm and developed a passion for John Deere tractors. He went on to be a long-haul truck driver. He was happiest behind the wheel with his loving wife and sons. He will be remembered for his incredible work ethic and his willingness to come at any time of day or night to help any friend or neighbor in need.
In his later years, he fought a long battle with pancreatic cancer and just as he dealt with many of his experiences in life, he managed his battle with courage and strength.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife, Heidi Minnich; children David Jr, David A., Justin and his wife, Ivy Minnich, Dalynn, and Jennifer, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
The family wishes to thank Virginia Mason Medical Center and Dr. Vincent Picozzi for his excellent care. Friends are invited to attend his funeral on Friday, October 22 at 11:00 am at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA, followed by interment at Tahoma Cemetery and a reception at the Selah Civic Center on 216 S. 1st St., Selah, WA.
The family requests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), www.pancan.org.
