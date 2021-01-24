Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
David Russell DuBois passed away January 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. David was 70 years old when he suddenly passed of natural causes. He was born in Yakima, WA to Russell and Norma DuBois on August 18, 1950. He graduated from Toppenish High School in 1968, obtained his IBEW112 Apprenticeship in 1975 and later obtained his Associate Degree from Yakima Valley College in 1992. From 1969-1975 David was in the National Guard Service. David later worked as a Washington State Electrical Inspector at Journeyman Electrician in Hanford, WA. He was also a part of the Ham Radio Club.
David is survived by his wife Carol A. DuBois, sons Justin M. (Karen) DuBois and Aaron W. DuBois, grandchildren Josh and Shawn DuBois, and sisters Bonny L. Alkofer (Raymond), and Diana J. Hargrove (Billy).
A graveside service will be held January 25, 2021 at 9:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission.
