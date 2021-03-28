Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
David Robertson Millen, 73, passed away late in the evening on March 19, 2021, in Yakima, WA, surrounded by family.
He was born in Yakima to Harold Millen and Lorna Robertson, and was grandson of W. H. “Ted” Robertson and great grandson of W. W. “The Colonel” Robertson, who formed the Yakima Herald-Republic. David was a graduate of West Valley High and Whitman College. After graduating he returned home to work at the family paper until he attended the University of Washington School of Law.
A few years into his career in maritime and aviation law, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in his treasured sailboat Silver Heels. In addition to sailing and the outdoors, one of David’s great joys in life was music. He could often be found playing Irish and folk guitar with his friends.
He is survived by his daughter Ellie Millen (Anchorage, AK), siblings Anne Hawkins (Yakima, WA), Kimberly Brown (Ellensburg, WA), and Steve Millen (Yakima, WA), and beloved extended family and friends.
The family would like to especially thank Anita Monoian, whose friendship, generosity, and kindness is an incredible gift to David and us all.
At this time, his family has decided not to hold a Memorial Service. The family has entrusted Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory with the arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
