Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
David Robb Williams Jr. was born on December 11, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the union of the late David Robb Williams Sr. and Georgia Mae Austin (Williams/Woodon). He departed this life at home in Yakima, WA on July 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his brother Alvin Williams and a sister, Beverly Williams.
David was educated in the Sumner County School System and graduated from Gallitin High School. He earned his Master’s Degree at Austin Peay State University and after graduation joined the U.S. Army where he served as a Communications Officer, winning multiple commendations and rising to the rank of Captain. After military service in Germany where he met his wife of 30+ years, Suzette Stringham Williams, he became a Reserve Police Officer in Ellensburg, WA. Following this, he worked in Social Services for DSHS where he retired in 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Susi, stepson Anthony Stringham, niece and nephew Daniella and Stefan Mock; four sisters, Linda Shaw, Lois Simms (Cornell), Barbara Williams and Donna Woodson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David’s warmth and generosity have made for a large group of family and friends here in Yakima and we will miss him sorely.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In