David Richard Riemenschneider, 75, of Yakima, Washington died peacefully on November 16, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadow.
Dave was born June 6, 1945, in Longview, Washington to Floyd and Geneva (Beamsley) Riemenschneider.
He attended both Eisenhower and AC Davis prior to joining the Merchant Marines – he then drove for both Yellow Cab and Diamond Cab in Yakima for multiple years. He then spent multiple years as a contract mail driver delivering mail across Eastern Washington. He also worked for Yakima School District until he began work as a tour bus driver for A & A Motorcoach and A+ Transportation. Dave was the owner of Dave Engraving (formerly the Badgemakers) and supported many local businesses.
Dave never met a stranger and loved taking cruises, geocaching, and making new friends. Dave (K7MGB) and his father (K7MBA) were the first ham radio operators assigned consecutive call letters in the valley. Dave received his ham radio license at 15 years old and was an active member in Amateur Radio Relay League and a member of the Quarter Century Amateur Radio Club.
He was a long-time member of the Union Gap Lion’s Club and enjoyed volunteering for the annual veggie sale. He was also an active Mason with Mount Adams Masonic Lodge No. 227 in Yakima. In recent years, he spent many mornings with his coffee group at McDonald’s on Summitview.
He is survived by his wife, Rose (Gallant) Riemenschneider of Yakima, Washington; his sister Nancy (Riemenschneider) Strain of Moscow, Idaho; daughters Jerry Pflanzer, Kandy Smith, and Lee Murdock. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Geneva Riemenschneider.
Dave grabbed life wherever he saw it – he was a pilot, a scuba diver, a train aficionado, a genealogist, a wood worker, a traveler, a computer expert, a Phunny Pharm owner with ferrets, parrots, show rabbits and more. He was a collector of trivia, a voracious reader, possessor of supreme wit, and a cherished grandpa.
At Dave’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cottage in the Meadow via The Memorial Foundation – they, along with Memorial Hospice supported both Dave and the family during his final days. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
