David O. Thorndike II lived from October 31st, 1944 to March 6th, 2022. David was a brother, husband, father, and a friend. He never saw anyone as a stranger.
He was born in Seattle, WA and was raised in Republic, WA and later in Kennewick, WA. David and the love of his live, Janice, lived on Whidbey Island and later retired to their hobby farm in Mattawa, WA in 2007. There they became a part of the community and made many friends. The folks of Mattawa stepped up in a big way when their house was destroyed by fire in 2019, for that they will forever be grateful. After the fire, they moved to Tieton, WA to live near his daughter and son in law.
His career began in the Navy at the age of 17, with his duty in Vietnam aboard the USS Catamount. He spent his service dropping off and receiving soldiers up and down the river as the war continued. After his time in the Navy, David became a certified commercial diver specializing in hyperbaric welding and demolition. After spending his time underwater, he took to selling welding supplies and materials for General Welding. The latter half of his career, David started his own concrete repair and historical building restoration company called Concrete Care.
David enjoyed many hobbies: working on old cars, scuba diving, baseball, fishing, welding, piano, shooting, hunting coyote with his dog Jack, crab fishing, and his fondest memories were on his boat, the “Emerald Star.”
David fought cancer three times as he wore his imaginary superman cape with each battle. A Thorndike piece of wisdom that he shared — “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.” He fought to the very last breath, humor intact. He had many more adventures planned. David’s children were his entire life, and he was a proud father.
David was preceded in death by his parents David Sr., and Betty June Thorndike, and his brother, Tom Thorndike. He is survived by his wife, Janice Hamilton; siblings: Douglas Thorndike (Diane) and Kirk Thorndike (Teri) sons: David McNeil (Hilarie) Chad Thorndike and Devin Hamilton (Janet), daughters: Andrea McRae (Bill) Brittany Boberg (Marc) and Shannon Thorndike, grandchildren: Dylan, Katie, Brooklyn, Zinnia, Kori, Ian, Collin, Teran and Aliya, and sister-in-law, Debbie Thorndike. A special shout out to his dog, Jack who walked into his life during the first week of his cancer treatment.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 7th at 2:00 pm at the Mc Rae residence, 550 Pletke Rd., Tieton, WA 98947. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations to help with the impact of the hospital bills. We hope you can come celebrate with us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in