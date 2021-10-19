David O. Dukes

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Mr. David Olan Dukes, Senior Chief (E8) (Retired), United States Navy, 61, of 241 Lookout Point Drive, passed away Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021 at home. Dave was born December 2, 1959 in Amarillo, Texas, the son of Duwayne Dukes and late Joyce Herron. He graduated from Columbia College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management.
In 1977, he entered the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country for 22 years. During his tenure with the Navy, he earned the enlisted rank of Petty Officer Senior Chief (E8) and was awarded many commendations throughout his military career. After his honorable discharge and retirement from active duty on March 31, 1999, Dave relocated with his family to the Seattle area to pursue a career in aerospace and aviation for the next 16 years, until his retirement with Boeing in 2015.
After his retirement, Dave and his wife, Michelle, moved to Moncks Corner, South Carolina, where he enjoyed traveling, spending time with his neighbors and friends, and having the nicest looking yard on the block. In August 2020, Dave and Michelle relocated to Selah, Washington to be closer to their family and friends.
“This is a story best told over a cold beer…” That is Dave Dukes. He raised a good family, always made good friends, and his charismatic smile always gave everyone a welcoming feel. Whether you met him through his military service, his weekends fishing and golfing, or by being his neighbor, you know him. We could not have asked for a better husband, father, and friend. Salud!
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Michelle L. (Menard),whom he married on August 17, 1991; his children, Devin LeSage and her husband, John LeSage of Tacoma, Washington; David Dukes of Puyallup, Washington; his granddaughter, Lily LeSage; his sisters, Lilah and Laurie Dukes of Smyra, Georgia; his brother, Robert Dukes of Smyra, Georgia; his father Duwayne Dukes of Smyra, Georgia; and his mother and father in law, Linda and Harley Steve Menard of Yakima, Washington.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the Gary Sinese Foundation (PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
