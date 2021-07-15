David Michael Kajewsah Manship

1959-2021
On July 11, 2021 we lost our dear husband, brother, uncle, nephew, step-father, grandfather, cousin, and friend, David Michael Manship, unexpectedly.
He was born on May 30, 1959 in Kennewick, WA to Oval and Mildred Manship. He was a graduate of Kennewick High School and earned a double degree from Central Washington University; his first in Art and his second in Art Education.
Mike was a man of faith and believed that family was a core ingredient in a full life. Being of Tlingit heritage, he displayed this proudly through all facets of his life. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and archer, finding many hours of peace and solace in nature. In recent years, he added the sport of golf, always trying to hone his game to a higher level.
Mike loved jazz, was quick-witted, and encouraged others to “think” and be open-minded. He saw the glass as half-full, full of joy and love.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melanie of Selah, two stepdaughters, Shar Snell of Kennewick and Lorraine Jackman of Bremerton, his brother, Steve (Jeri) Manship of Kennewick, sisters Joyce Manship of Ephrata and Esther Manship of Issaquah, five grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
