David M. Olson was the first of three sons born to Telva and Melvin Olson. He was born on April 15, 1936, and passed away on September 7, 2020. He was raised in the White Center area of Seattle, attended Highland Park Elementary School, West Seattle High School, and Seattle University.
Dave met and married his childhood sweetheart, Marlene Weir in 1956, and together they had three children: Joleen, Scott, and Karen.
David worked in the corrugated container business, and his career moved his family in Washington from Seattle to Vancouver and Yakima. He then moved his family to Snohomish in 1973 to pursue the opening of a small nursery. Five years later in 1978 his beloved Marlene passed on.
A few years later he returned to the corrugated container business in Bellevue, and it brought him back to Yakima. That’s were he met Dorothy Herbert Hiles, who he fell in love with and married in 1988.
After Dave’s retirement in 1994, he and Dorothy moved to Arizona, where they have resided ever since.
He will always be remembered for his kind heart, his generosity and his great sense of humor. He loved all Seattle sports, and watched every game religiously. He also adored his dog Bullett, who was always by his side.
Dave leaves his wonderful and loving wife Dorothy, his children: Joleen (Brian) Ash, Scott Olson, Karen (Scott) Kirstein, Laura (Brandon) Gifford, and John Hiles. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter due in December. At his request, there will be no service.
