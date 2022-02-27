David M. Bixby, 70, died in Spokane, WA, on Feb. 9, 2022, after a courageous but quick battle with cancer. David was born in 1951 to Al & Margie Bixby. He grew up on his family’s farm in Milton-Freewater, OR, and attended school there before graduating from the University of Oregon. He married Helen Golden in Walla Walla, WA, in 1973 and they were married for almost 49 years. For 30 of those years they resided in Kennewick, WA, where they raised their 2 children, Jeffrey and Jill.
Dave’s Christian faith was a big part of his life. He was active in churches they belonged to over the years, as a worship leader, elder, spiritual father, and mentor to many. He and Helen ministered together in marriage and couples counseling, opening their home and overseeing small groups around Eastern WA.
Dave had a long career in banking, specializing in real estate lending. He began at First Federal Savings & Loan in Walla Walla, which later became Banner Bank, ending as a Senior Vice President there, and later as a Senior VP for Yakima National Bank. More recently, Dave worked with NW Business Development Association in Spokane as an Analyst. He served on many local non-profit boards. Throughout his career he was sought out for his expertise in his field by colleagues and associates in the lending industry in Eastern WA.
Dave enjoyed his work, but he absolutely loved God, his family, politics, reading, writing, fishing, and following his beloved Oregon Ducks!
He is survived by his wife Helen, son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Charity Bixby of Wenatchee, daughter Jill Bixby of Spokane, his mother-in-law, and numerous other family members including his 5 siblings and their families, and 4 siblings-in-law and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Dave on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Pacific Keep Church (RiverCity Foursquare building), at 708 W. Nora, Spokane, WA, and streaming online. A memory wall for condolences can be found on the PNW Cremation website.
