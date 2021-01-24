Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
David Lucas Brush died peacefully at Blossom Place in Yakima, WA on January 17, 2021.
Dave was born on June 30, 1927 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, WA to John B. Brush and Chlora Lucas Brush. Dave was the second son to the family. Dave’s parents bought the H & H Garage and Service Station in Yakima in 1929 and operated it all through the Depression and WWII. Dave grew up in an automotive environment and all things mechanical became 2nd in nature to him. He used the experience for the rest of his life.
Dave was a member of the Yakima High School Class of 1945 and so spent all of his high school years in a tumultuous and confusing wartime environment. When Dave was a senior in high school, he was is a bad car accident and missed his graduation in 1945, thereby his graduation was delayed until 1945-1/2. He ultimately missed the final months of WWII. He entered Washington State College (WSU) in 1946. While there, he pledged and joined Alpha Tan Omega Fraternity and remained a committed ATO the rest of his life.
At the outset of the Korean War, Dave was drafted into the Army in March 1951, trained at Camp Roberts in California as an infantry man and sent to Korea in October 1951. Due to a strange set of circumstances, which he never completely understood, he ended up in a preventative medical unit where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Dave was a member of the local Yakima VFW Post 379 for many, many years where he enjoyed the company of fellow veterans.
After the service, Dave returned to Yakima and fell in love with auto racing and all its traps. In 1960, Dave became Grandstand Announcer at Yakima Speedway. He worked there and elsewhere around the Northwest for approximately 15 years. During those years, Dave met and married Norma Pennel in 1960. They had two sons, Mark and Matthew. After their separation, Dave obtained custody of the two boys and they lived together for seven years. In the meantime, Dave met, courted and married Rosemary Skamser and joined the two families together. Mark and Matt became brothers to Rosemary’s children Chris, Cindy, Rick and Bob.
In 1974 Dave left the automotive field and went to work for the Yakima County Assessor’s office from where he subsequently retired at the end of 1990.
After Rosemary retired in 1993, they started the Arizona phase of their lives and retirement. They bought a park model in an RV Park in Mesa, Arizona and soon became active in the many activities that were available. They made many friends there and maintained them to this day.
Rosemary’s health issues forced an end to their Arizona adventure in 2013 and Rosemary’s subsequent passing in 2014.
Dave continued living in their condo in Yakima until the summer of 2018 when pneumonia and other assorted ailments forced him into an assisted living facility.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Brush and stepdaughter Chris Skamser. He is survived by his sons Mark Brush (Patty), Matthew Brush (Laurel), stepchildren Cindy Skamser, Bob Skamser, Rick Skamser (Denise) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by Burial at Calvary Cemetery.
From the family of David:
David will be greatly missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. May the Lord our Father grant David eternal peace and shine his eternal light upon him. Rest in peace David.
