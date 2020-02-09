David Lee Dillahunt, husband to Jeanne and father to sons Eric, Garret and Brett, passed away in the early hours of January 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic lung cancer. He was 79.
Dave parlayed his degree in Transportation and Public Utilities from the University of Arizona into a career in the trucking business. He worked in that industry, in some capacity, for 40 years, the last two thirds in the Yakima Valley.
He loved a good book and always had one to hand. He was drawn to the mountains, wide open spaces and the forest. He enjoyed hitching up the trailer and going camping with his wife or retreating to the family cabin in New Mexico. He loved animals and photography and road trips, working in his shop on an engine or leather. He liked Celtic and country music, green chilis and Nascar. He rooted for the Seahawks but had a soft spot for the Cleveland Browns and he never missed an Arizona Wildcats game. He knew what hard work was and always found a way to care for his family.
In his later years, you could find him most mornings having coffee with his pals at the T&T. (Except Mondays—Mondays were reserved for Bible study at Central Lutheran Church.)
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne, sons Garret Lee and Brett David, his brother Steve and niece Tammi, and many more nieces and nephews on his wife’s side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Margaret, and his son, Eric Mason, in 1981.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am February 22nd at Central Lutheran Church, 1604 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to one of his favorite charities, K9s for Warriors (k9sforwarriors.org), if so inclined.
