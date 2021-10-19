Keith & Keith Funeral Home
David Kurz, 63, passed away Oct. 9, 2021. He was born in Richland, Wa. on Feb. 17, 1958 to the late Lester and Louise Kurz.
Dave spent his early years in Richland and graduated from Richland High School.
He spent a few years in Seattle before moving to Yakima.
He worked at Tree Top 25 years. Dave was responsible for many different jobs, sometimes more than one at the same time.
When they needed someone, they always called Dave. He did complain, but he really loved being there.
Dave was really into his Seahawks and Mariners. He also enjoyed camping and anything to do with the water. To say he was an avid fan of music would be an understatement. He attended as many concerts as he could, and he got the tees, picks and tickets to prove it. He could talk music till your ears were numb.
In Dec. of 1996, night of the blizzard, Dave met Teddie. (He couldn’t go home if he wanted to.) They have been together ever since. Along with Teddie came 3 sons, and they enjoyed many activities together. He loved every minute with them.
David is survived by his wife Teddie Hosman, stepsons Nick, Cody and Kane Junt; his brothers, Larry and wife Sharon Allan and wife Nicole; several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins; uncle and aunt Bob and Eloise Amos.
A celebration of his life will be held at Suntides Golf course, Thursday Oct. 21 2021 from 1:00-3:00 pm.
Because Dave loved music so much, if you like wear a concert tee, or a Seahawk shirt, please do.
Special thanks to the wonderful and caring nursing staff at Memorial Hospital. To share a memory with the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
