Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
David Keith Edgerton (Dave) of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 88 at Harborview Hospital, Seattle, surrounded by the love of his adoring family.
Dave was a devoted husband and father. He was a man of honor and integrity, an exemplary man for his children and grandchildren. His kids remember gratefully that dad was always there when they needed help or a rescue. They like to say that having him for a dad was better than winning the lottery.
Dave was born on September 27, 1931 in Hamilton, MT, to Henrietta and Thomas Edgerton. He attended school in Victor, MT. In 1943, the family moved to the Seattle area. Dave attended school in North Seattle until the family moved to West Seattle. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1949.
Dave worked swing shift on the freight docks in order to attend Seattle University. He graduated from SU in 1954. He was on the SU golf team for three years, a member of Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity, and senior class president. It was there that he met and fell in love with his future wife Dorothy.
After graduation Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was in basic training at Fort Ord, CA and then was assigned to the Army Language School in Monterey, CA. He became fluent in the Polish language, graduating first in his class. Dave and Dorothy were married in Seattle during a three-day pass on July 30, 1955. Their daughter Lynn was born the following May, the day before he shipped out to Germany. Dorothy and Lynn joined Dave in Germany in September, 1956. Their son David was born there in 1957.
The family returned to Seattle and civilian life just in time to enjoy Christmas 1958. Dave was employed by Allstate Insurance and was transferred to Yakima in 1962 to manage the local claim office. In 1966, Dave went to work for Boise Cascade. By this time, his family had expanded to include Jim, Karen, and Jeanna. Six years later, the family moved to Fort Bragg, CA where he managed Boise’s Red Wood Division. They returned to Yakima in 1974 when Boise sold the Fort Bragg Operation. In 1980 he went to work for Wickes Forest Industries with responsibility for the company’s sawmills in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. After five years of driving back home from Idaho every other weekend, he settled again in Yakima, working for Yakima Manufacturing. The company was acquired by Jeld Wen, and Dave worked there until he retired on December 31, 1996.
Dave converted to Catholicism in 1954 and was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church. For many years he was a chore service volunteer for Catholic Charities, a Commissioner on the Police and Fire Civil Service Commission and active with United Way of Yakima.
Dave was always interested in the lives of his children and grandchildren and was proud of them and their accomplishments. He found great pleasure spending time with his family and friends. He spent many years as a coach, and later as commissioner of his son’s Catholic Youth Organization baseball teams. In later years, Dave took joy in watching his grandchildren’s activities such as high school sports (including a state championship in soccer and two in volleyball), watching them act in high school theater, and seeing them excel in everything from art to medicine.
He was an avid gardener and took pride in his well-kept yard. The yard was the perfect place for pool parties and Easter egg hunts, and the green grass was a visual landmark for a pilot friend. There were many wonderful family gatherings at the family home on Glacier Way. Holidays were well celebrated, and summertime saw the extended family playing badminton, croquet, chipping plastic golf balls in the yard, and swimming in the pool, all with Dave in the midst of everything along with tending the barbecue.
He enjoyed hiking, tennis, skiing, and hunting. He was a good golfer but found it frustrating that he couldn’t drive that little white ball the distance of earlier years. High on his list of favorite pastimes was fishing, especially with his boys and grandsons. He will be remembered and deeply missed on family fishing adventures on the Deschutes River, in Alaska, and on the lakes and streams of the Pacific Northwest. A day outdoors was Dave’s idea of a wonderful day.
Dave’s wife, children and friends will remember him as a patient man, with a wry sense of humor, often teasing with a twinkle in his eye. He was a true gentleman who never compromised his integrity for the easy way. He was a man of few words, but his family quickly learned when he did speak it was gonna be good! His family respected him as much as they loved him.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother Henrietta, father Thomas, and brothers Merle, Richard (Rose) and Paul (Mercedes). He is survived by his sister Dorothy Cyra, wife Dorothy, children Lynn (Pete) Nathe, Dave (Cindy) Edgerton, Jim (Karen Grimsley) Edgerton, Karen (Brian) Worsham, and Jeanna (Brian Wiederspan) Edgerton, grandchildren Tyler (Sharon Sangha) Nathe, Kristin (Markus Weickenmeier) Nathe, Ryan (Kim) Nathe, Connor Nathe, Julia Nathe, Madeline Worsham and Blake Worsham, and five great grandchildren, Kian, Ameera, Rohan, Greyson and Lochlan.
A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dave’s memory to Ronald McDonald House in Seattle or your favorite charity in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In