We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved David K. Harris, David passed away peacefully at home in Yakima on Thursday May 19th, 2022 – he was 79. He was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon to John and Bertha Harris. He spent most of his young life on a farm in Montana palling around with his 3 siblings and caring for his mom.
In 1964 David was drafted into the U.S. Army and he served one year in Vietnam, where he received a purple heart for combat related injuries. He was also awarded the sharpshooter badge for marksmanship.
David loved all things outdoors! He enjoyed gardening, especially planting tomatoes. He was fond of just about any kind of yard work and he really took pride in making his yard look nice. His greatest joy in his later years was to spend time with his great-grandbabies- giving them plenty of quarters for the bubblegum machine and teaching them about gardening or tractors.
David is survived by his loving wife Loretta, whom he shared over 40 wonderful years with. He is also survived by his two older brothers, William and Cornelius; his younger sister Betty; as well as his children: Mike, Jenny, Jeff, Terry, Karl, Norman, Marvin, Doug, and Andria; two grandchildren, Jolene and Chris, whom he and Loretta raised; along with 22 other grandchildren and 16 great-grandbabies. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha Harris; as well as a son, Shane Beck; and grandchildren, Emma Harris, Nick Douville, and Ryan Stotts.
Please join us for a celebration of David’s life on June 4th, 2022, at 10 am in the worship center of Stone Church located at 3303 Englewood Ave. in Yakima, WA.
