Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Heaven received a good soul on September 20, 2021 when our brother went on his final journey to be with our mother. David Howard Haysom was born to Virgina (Boots) Weddle and Donald Haysom on August 30, 1948 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima.
Dave spent his childhood and school years in Naches. In 1965 when Dave was a junior in high school he persuaded our mother to let him join the circus and travel on the promise that he would return and graduate. He did return after a year; continued his education and graduated from high school in 1967 as promised.
Dave completed his education by getting a degree in ministry in 1973. He performed many weddings in Bridgeport and Brookings, Oregon. He also officiated the weddings of family members Randy, Debbie, Scott and Tim.
Dave married shortly after graduating high school and had three children. He moved with his family to Bridgeport and then Brookings. After divorcing his wife he moved to Portland, Oregon where he lived for over 30 years. While in Portland he worked primarily for the Bank of America in the fraudulent claims department. Dave moved back to Yakima nine years ago to be closer to family.
Dave enjoyed reading. He liked the feel of holding a book and turning pages rather than reading electronically. He read the newspaper every morning. Dave loved to keep his house and yard clean and beautiful. He enjoyed feeding the ducks in several parks. He frequently attended classic movie night on Tuesdays with family and good friends. Whenever possible he enjoyed watching family play softball games.
Dave was active in his church where he would occasionally officiate the service.
Dave is survived by three siblings, Vernon (Joleen) Haysom, Randy (Karen) Allen, and Debbie (Norbert) Barthel, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his companion and dear sweet dog Minnie, and good friend & caregiver Jeremy Cooper.
Dave deeply loved dogs and had three that were his companions and family, Khari, Mystery and Minnie.
Dave touched the lives of everyone he met in one way or another. We love you Dave and you will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Association. A disease that has taken several family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 202l with a Committal service to follow at Tahoma Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in