Valley Hills Funeral Home
David Herbert Hughes went to be with his maker the evening of September 24, 2021, at the wonderful age of 92.
The eldest son of Seth and Stella Hughes, born November 10, 1928, in Brentwood, Arkansas.
The family moved to the Yakima area in 1943 when Herbert was 13 years of age. Herbert lived in Tieton, Naches Heights and Cowiche.
He began working in the local orchards at the age of 17. He spent his working years, beginning as an orchard laborer to orchard manager. He took great pride in the care he gave each orchard whether it was apple, pear or cherry.
During his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and Jeeping. He loved working on his Jeep and other vehicles as a mechanic in his free time. As he grew older, his interests were in gardening, taking pride in nurturing his plants.
David is preceded in death by Dollie Bell Stephen (sister), Arthur Hughes (brother), Seth Hughes (father), Stella Hughes (mother), and Allene Hughes (wife).
He is survived by David Hughes (son), Evelyn Sue Hughes (daughter), Loveta (Bob) Simensen (sister), Jean (Dewane) Ashbrooks (sister), Ron (Barbara) Hughes (brother), granddaughter Shaena (Owen) Peebles, grandson Mikhail Peebles, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at West Hills Cemetery Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
