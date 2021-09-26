David Gregory Rinker of White Swan, Washington died on September 9th, 2021 at age 73. Dave was born on November 21st, 1947 in Toppenish, Washington. Dave was the third born of four children to Charles and Ruth (Inman) Rinker. He was raised on the family farm in the Lower Yakima Valley within the Yakama Indian Reservation. He graduated from White Swan High School in 1966. Dave was a lifelong outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, prospecting, and camping. However, his favorite pastime was fishing for rainbow trout on the streams of the lower valley. Dave learned at a very young age to be self sufficient, as his father died when he was only 12 years old. His life’s work became running the family farm, which he did up until his death. He grew multiple crops and raised a variety of livestock; but his primary focus throughout life was growing alfalfa hay and raising beef cattle. Dave’s friends and family agree he lived life on his own terms. He chose a simple life on the farm with his cattle and his dog; and opted to never own a cell phone or operate a computer. He was able to maintain this independent farming lifestyle until the week he died.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Charles Rinker and Ruth (Inman) Rinker Crone. He is survived by his three siblings: Elaine Rovetto, Ted Rinker, and Anita Thomas; his three children: Brian Rinker, Aaron Rinker, and Chrissy Langdon; his eight grandchildren: Tyler, Madison, William, Allison, Gavin, Forest, Hunter, and Ryan; numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful cow dog.
A family graveside service will be held on October 2nd at West Hills Cemetery, followed by a public memorial potluck meal at 12:00 at West Valley Community Park East Shelter.
