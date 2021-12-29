David Fredrick Schmella, born September 24th, 1948 in Yakima Valley to Julia and Richard Schmella died Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at the age of 73 with his family by his side. David was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer called Glioblastoma. After undergoing tumor removal, radiation and chemotherapy treatment, he made the decision to come home under Hospice care to spend time with his family for the Holidays.
Dave is survived by his wife Laurel Waymire Schmella and their children, Lindsay Schmella, Erik Schmella and wife Josefina Schmella, and Whitney Ferguson and husband Travis Ferguson, along with his 7 grandchildren, Jax (7), Daniel (7), London (5), Maverik (3), Carter (3), Reese (2) and Willa (1); his brother Michael Schmella and wife Vera Schmella, and his sister Ann Schmella of Yakima. He is also survived by many brothers- and sisters-in-law from the Waymire family as well as many cousins from the Beresford, Michaels and Schmella family. His death is preceded by his parents, Richard and Julia Schmella, nephew Brent Shear, and niece Julia Shear.
Dave graduated from Toppenish High School in 1966 and went on to Perry Technical Institute, earning a certificate in Instrumentation Technology. After graduation, he worked at Shell Oil Refinery in Anacortes, WA, then moved to Bellevue, WA working for Leeds and Northrup Electrical Technology company. He returned back to Yakima Valley to farm with his father before starting work at Hanford Nuclear Plant. Dave received an offer from a close cousin and dear friend from the west side to work for his company called US Shippers which moved Dave and his family to Mill Creek, Washington. They resided there for 26 years until he retired and then moved to Marina Del Rey in Southern California to be near their first grandchild and family.
Dave loved to play golf and was actually quite good, even winning tournaments and trips for his family. He was a memorable joke and story teller, specifically for his ‘Sven and Ollie’ jokes. He was at almost every sporting event for his kids and coached adolescent girls basketball which was noble in itself. Dave loved playing the guitar and could often be heard tuning his guitars upstairs. He enjoyed trips to Hawaii and was able to celebrate his and Laurel’s 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to the North Shore on Oahu. Dave was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and was a truly good person. Life will not be the same without him and he will be dearly missed by everyone that knows him.
Dave was cremated in Los Angeles and will be laid to rest with his parents and other deceased family members in Zillah, Washington. A graveside service will be held in the springtime with a reception to follow. Further information regarding the service will be posted.
