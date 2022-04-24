David Eugene Gordon

September 26, 1939 - April 7, 2022
Dave was born in Glendo, Wyoming. He died April 7, at home in West Seattle. His family moved to Yakima where he attended St. Paul’s Grade School and Marquette High School. Dave graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in English. While at Gonzaga he discovered his love of mountaineering. Following his military service, Dave climbed numerous peaks in and around the Northwest including Mt. Rainier and McKinley, followed by major climbs in Ecuador and Peru. He moved on to more difficult climbs including K2, before setting his sights on Everest. At the age of 55 he was one of the oldest climbers to attempt Mt. Everest. Dave had many talents and worked as a career counselor and job training instructor. He was a published author. The job that became his passion was teaching at Panorama High School in Colville, WA where he made a lasting impression on so many students. Throughout his life Dave explored his relationship with spirituality through the lenses of Catholicism and Zen Buddhism. He is survived by his wife Jeanne O’Dea of West Seattle. For service arrangements call 206-571-2720.
