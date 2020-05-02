David E. Pattison

David “Dave” Elroy Pattison, 91, passed quietly into the hands of God on April 20, 2020.
Dave was born June 5, 1928, to Roland and Sarah Marjorie (Cope) Pattison in Port Townsend, WA, and moved to Yakima early in his life to live with his grandfather, Walter Clyde Cope, until he went out on his own around the age of 16.
Dave married Ruth Margaret “Marty” Slimmon, with whom he had four children, David Elroy Pattison, Lynda Ruth (Pablo) Blanc-Pattison, Marjory Kathleen Thoreson, and Cynthia Margaret (Jesse) Hale.
Dave married a second time to Yolanda Rojas, and the two of them spent 41 years supporting each other in endeavors of work, education, and planning for retirement.
Dave worked at several fruit warehouses in his early years, and then got a job in the maintenance department at Hanford Nuclear Installation, Richland, WA. While working at Hanford he acquired his high school diploma, and education to become a nuclear engineer. He worked for Westinghouse and Bechtel Engineering, traveling all over the United States and the world. He was well respected by those he worked for and those he worked with, to such a degree that he was lured from retirement twice!
Dave is survived by his wife, Yolanda, his four children, 18 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.
Farewell viewing and interment were held at the Einan’s at Sunset Gardens, Richland, WA, on April 23, 2020.
