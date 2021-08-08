Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
David E. Mullen entered into Heaven on August 1, 2021, at 0245 am with his wife of 40 years holding him in her arms. David was born September 19, 1955, at Memorial Hospital to Gene and Joyce Mullen (Feldt). He was raised in the Yakima Valley and attended school in the West Valley School District.
In 1974, David joined the U.S. Navy and served on the aircraft carrier the USS Kitty Hawk. He did two west packs and was able to see places like Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In 1979 when he was honorably discharged, he returned to the Yakima Valley where he met his soon to be wife at Memorial Hospital. David told Barb on their first date “Baby, you’re the one.” Barb promptly told him “Yeah right, I’ll give you a week!”
On May 9, 1981, their 40-year journey began. They spent many vacations at Haystack Rock on the Oregon Coast. On their honeymoon, David found a very large Japanese glass float ball which they still brag about to this day. Barb couldn’t figure out why he was running to kick a flat beach ball! David enjoyed feeding the birds in their back yard and watching the many hummingbirds that visited all through the day.
David is survived by his wife of 40 years Barbara, and his very faithful companion Mojo, his mother-in-law Rose Tatro, brother-in-law Alan (Cheryl) Tatro, Patrick Tatro, Lynn (Barb) Tatro, and numerous nieces and nephews. Barb would like to thank all her family, friends and coworkers for the outpouring of love and kindness.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Hospice and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
