David Dunn, 58, dad and husband of Zillah, Washington entered into Jesus’ arms Wednesday, January 6th, 2021. He was and is a loving dad to his daughters Sarah, Theresa, Mary and Breanna. He was and is a loving husband to his wife Terri who also loved him so much. Dad, mom wanted you to know that she loves you so much and can’t wait to see you again. We know that dad is in heaven and living this very minute watching over us. He was a loyal, hardworking, loving dad and husband who provided for his family by working as a District Manager for ABM industries. He loved his job and appreciated all the people he worked with and for. Dad was an Army Engineer and we thank him for his service. Dad adored his grandson, Judah. His face would light up every time he saw Judah and got to hold him. He loved spending time with mom and us girls, and boy, did we love spending time with dad. Dad loved playing fantasy football and wow was he good at it! We will cherish all the memories we have with him and live in peace knowing he’s in heaven with Jesus as he was a devout Christian. We are excited for when we will see him again. As we know dad would want us to say to all who read, it is incredibly important to put your faith in Jesus Christ. Jesus died on the cross for our sins so we could live forever in Heaven with Him. We may pass on from this life, but we have the ability to live forever in Heaven. Eternity could start at any time, so please take the time you have today to accept Jesus into your life. He is now in heaven rejoicing with his son Matthew, his mom Lyda Marie, his father Clifford, his sisters Janice and Caroline and his brother Paul. He is survived by his wife Terri, his daughter Sarah (Nick), Theresa, Mary, and Breanna, and his grandson Judah. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Catherine (Pat) Doran, Maryland (Larry) Arnold, Philip (Bonney) Dunn, Glenda (Bill) Hander, James (Myla) Dunn, Roger (Camille) Dunn, and Alice (Tim) Meyer and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. There will be a viewing at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah on Thursday, January 14th, 2021 from 12-7. The funeral service will be on Friday, January 15th, 2021 at 11 am, burial to follow at the Zillah Cemetery.
