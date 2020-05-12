David Duane Thomas was born in Toppenish, Washington on Monday, September 1, 1952. It was a true Labor Day! He lived with his loving parents, Dick and Paula Thomas in Cheney in 1953 and then moved to Naches where Dick started his first teaching job. Paula was also employed at the school district office so David went to the best day care ever – the home of Margarite and Fritz Engelbart. There were several other children there so David enjoyed learning, playing and loving his time there. They were like another set of grandparents.
In 1959, David moved to Rainier School. After several enjoyable years there he moved to Twin Firs Group Home in Auburn. Each place David lived, he enjoyed his apartment and his friends. He always wanted to get the biggest paycheck. He worked for many years at the South King County Employment Services in Kent and also worked a second job during baseball season as a sweeper at Safeco Field for the Mariners. All the ushers wanted David to sweep their aisle as he kept it so neat and clean.
His last apartment was in Federal Way where he resided the last twenty years of his life. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in March 2020 and lived until passing in the arms of his loving family on May 3, 2020.
David is survived in his parents, Dick and Paula Thomas, his loving brother and best friend Jim Thomas, three nieces, Tricia (Jeff) of Monroe, Stefanie (Tom) of Normandy Park and Kylie (Sean) of Lakeview, Oregon. Survivors also include aunts and uncles Skip and Kathy Eglet of Kirkland, Tony and Shirley Eglet of Zillah, Dick Eglet of Zillah and Steve and Vicki Eglet of Spokane, along with his many loving cousins and second cousins.
David loved his family and friends, his big birthday parties, the Oregon State Beavers, M&Ms, watching old western movies and The Price Is Right. He was loved by so many!
Viewing will be Thursday, May 14 at 3:00 to 7:00 at Shaw & Sons Chapel, 201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima. Family burial services will be held at the Zillah Cemetery.
