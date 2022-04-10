David “Dave” Edwin Coulson, 86, passed away on April 1, 2022, at home in Yakima, WA. He struggled with heart disease for several years before his death.
Dave was born in Pasco, WA, on March 13, 1936, to David Benjamin and Beryl Ida (Garvin) Coulson. He was the first of their five children. The family lived in Finley, WA, where Dave and siblings enjoyed the adventures of a rugged rural childhood. Dave graduated from Kennewick High School in 1954, where his best subjects were chemistry, math and sciences.
After high school, Dave attended Gonzaga University for one year, but it became apparent the expense of college was going to be difficult, so he enlisted in the Air Force. Dave spent four years in the military. He received training in medical technology which became his career.
While stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA, Dave learned that a high school friend, Denise Keeler, had just received her nurse’s cap at Sacred Heart Nursing School, also in Spokane. He was acquaintances with Denise’s twin, Don, and took advantage of that connection to get her phone number from their mother. They married on November 18, 1957.
Soon after the wedding, the Air Force sent Dave to Saudi Arabia, a memorable experience in his life. But being stationed abroad also meant that the arrival of their first child, Kenneth Alan, happened without Dave present. He didn’t meet his son until six months after the birth. At this time, he also received honorable discharge from the service.
Thus began the long period of Dave’s married life in Yakima, WA, which was his home for the rest of his life. Three more kids came along over the years: Kristine Kay, Kyle Edward, and Kevin Lee. Dave worked at various medical laboratories, performing almost every function at “the lab” over the years short of being an MD pathologist. Dave, Denise and kids eventually settled on Browne Avenue which remained their home until his death.
Dave always had a hobby or two or three throughout his life: photography, model airplanes, computers, genealogy, golf, TV repair, maps, history, and geography. His hobbies gave him great satisfaction. Dave always helped his friends and family with projects. He was at his best when solving a problem with pipes or the electrical system or computers. His handyman skills saved Dave and Denise many dollars over the years.
Dave retired in 2005. These golden years involved lots of golf, family visits, a part time job moving cars for Carey Motors Hyundai, reading thriller novels, and helping friends and family with projects. Dave enjoyed road trips, always voted Republican, hated snakes, and liked a scotch or a gin and tonic. Dave felt proud that all his children earned college degrees.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Lynd Coulson, sister Carol Ann Johnson, and brother Charles Dwight Coulson.
Dave is survived by his wife Denise, children Ken (Tamara), Kris (Dave), Kyle (Catrina), and Kevin. Sister Kathleen Kay Coulson Holmes also survives. Siblings-in-law Karen Coulson, Ollie Coulson, Phil Johnson, five grandchildren (and spouses), and one great-grandchild carry on his legacy.
Following Dave’s wishes, no funeral will be held. In Dave’s final act, in fulfillment of his lifelong support for science, he donated his body to medical research.
The family thanks Astria Hospice for their assistance in Dave’s final days.
