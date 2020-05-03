David “Dave” Alan Elliott, 52, transitioned from this world at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital on April 8th, 2020. His heart unexpectedly stopped after a short illness. He was born on October 1st, 1967 to Thomas Elliott and Tana (Elliott) Brown in Seattle, Washington.
David graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1986, He joined the National Guard while still in high school. He trained in South Korea and had medic training in Austin, Texas. David was very proud of his service to our country.
He had strong conservative views and had many spirited conversations with his mother over politics.
On October 6th, 1990 he married Marcia (Caraway) in Yakima, WA.
David loved fishing and camping from an early age. He and Marcia continued to fish during his short life.
David loved the game of football and played in junior high and high school. The Seahawks were his team and he never missed a game.
David had a soft spot for animals and sad animal movies could bring him to tears. Big dogs were his passion and he lovingly called his pack of 7 dogs “his boys.” Hooch, a mastiff-rottweiler mix (pictured with David), was his heart dog.
Survivors include his wife Marcia, sister and brother-in-law Heidi and Tony Valenzuela, niece Katie; nephew Joseph; mother Tana Brown and stepfather Gary Brown, stepmother Cherith Elliott and 7 beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In