Valley Hills Funeral Home
You would have enjoyed having Dave as a neighbor!
David D. VanDyke, 96, passed away May 6, 2020 in Sunnyside. He was born March 5, 1924 in Inwood, Iowa to Henry and Priscilla VanDyke. Dave grew up in Lynden, WA, graduating from Lynden High in 1942 and later from Brown’s Barber College in Bellingham. He served in WWII in the South Pacific. In 1947 he married Betty Sebens. They moved to Grandview where he opened the National Barber Shop. He added a sporting goods section to that shop, reflecting his love of fishing. In the 1960’s Dave began VanDyke Painting and Drywall.
Dave was service-minded. He was a charter member of Grandview Kiwanis. He found great joy in helping through Red Cross Disaster Services and a church-related disaster relief team. Since 1950 Dave and Betty were active members of Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church. His faith was important to him.
His family remembers him as hard-working, friendly, and forgiving. He was an enthusiastic bicyclist, talented woodworker, and loving Grandpa.
He is preceded in death by Betty and a son, Wayne. He is survived by three siblings: Paul, Ruth Hyink, and Helen Taylor; his children: Donna Colburn, Bonita Ward, David A. and Robert; and numerous grands, great-grands and great-great-grands.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In