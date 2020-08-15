Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
David Craig Trainer passed away at his home on August 5, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1958 in Lynnwood, WA, to Michael and Judith Trainer and raised in Prosser WA. He had a love for motorcycles and could often be found riding the hills behind his parents home. David loved cult classic television, some favorites: Benny Hill, Godzilla, and The Three Stooges. He passed his love for these films to his children. David was especially mechanically inclined having attained this from his father and passing it to his three sons. He loved working on motorcycles and boat motors, always had a project going on. He was a man who liked to go fast and loved his family. He always had a unique sense of humor and high intelligence, perhaps this is why he would expect something funny to be said at the most of inappropriate of times. He also had a strong love for music and passed this love to his sons as well. David loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a proud Grandpa!
He is survived by his children, Kent Trainer and William Trainer of Yakima; sisters Kathy (Gus) Dorantes of Texas and Shannon (Jeff) Paeschke of Richland; four grandchildren, Ronnie Little, Charolette Trainer, Morgan Ward, and Delilah Trainer. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Trainer, son Jonathan Trainer, and his parents. The family will celebrate his life at a later date.
