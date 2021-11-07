David Chase

Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory
On October 11, 2021, David Lee Yencopal Chase, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 75.
Dave was born on July 17, 1946 in Ellensburg, Washington. He lived in Ronald, Washington from age 4 through 13 before moving to Richland, Washington. He spent many years living in Richland, working construction and enjoyed drag racing motorcycles, cars and both alcohol and nitrous drag boats! He was a self taught master mechanic and carpenter, working as a mechanic for race teams and as a union carpenter in Washington, Arizona and California.
In Oct. of 1986, he married Lori Raekes and, in 1990, they made Ronald their new home. He loved their town of Ronald and was honored to be considered its “unofficial” Mayor. Dave served as the Ronald Water Commissioner, donating his pay back to the town. He also supported Fire District 6 on several projects (including fundraising) and served as caretaker of the Ronald school and gym. Dave and Lori opened their home to local kids in need of a safe place and Dave’s garage was the “go to” spot for kids who needed a bike fixed or air in a tire. He loved helping people and making a difference.
He was described as, “a genuine friend, not just to humans, but to the elk, deer and even the crows! He fed stray cats and loved the town dogs.” Dave was a true friend, a good neighbor, a keeper of the gate, confidant, bodyguard, mentor, teacher, negotiator, wise elder, helper, loving husband and dad. The most important things in his life were his family and his wife, Lori — the love of his life.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Morrison Ludwick; father Harold Ludwick; sister Ruth Mashburn and sons Dale and Darren Chase.
Dave is survived by his wife Lori, sons Stuart (Michelle) Chase and Patric Chase, brothers Michael Yencopal, Ron Chase and Jim Chase; grandchildren Kira Chase Wessel, Keira Fusman and Cedar Chase; great-grandchildren Chase, Sylas and Rhinehardt; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and chosen family.
“Pay it forward” in honor of Dave! Help a neighbor or your neighborhood, volunteer, go out of your way to make a difference. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to ARRF — serving Upper Kittitas County animals in need, or to the NICU at Harborview Medical Center, a professional and dedicated team. Dave’s Celebration of Life event will be held in spring or early summer of 2022.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Dave and his family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in