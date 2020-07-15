David Charles Spoonhunter Jr. passed away on July 8th, 2020 at Virginia Mason hospital due to a mix of health complications and Covid-19 on top of it. David was born on April 24th, 1972 in Riverton, Wyoming to Clara Spoonhunter and David Spoonhunter Sr.
David was a father, uncle, brother, coach, caregiver, counselor, mentor and a friend. In 1991 David was the captain for the Yakama Nation Tribal school boys basketball team and in that year, he led them to the high school playoffs, a first for the Tribal school. Then to the NIAA; a men’s tournament, being the youngest team to qualify. A proud accomplishment for him and his teammates. He loved basketball and the culture around it, so much so he became a coach and formed the Wolfryderz. He took in any and all kids in need and fathered many, kids were so drawn to him. Perhaps it was his ability to let out his inner child and still be the adult that was needed. He loved going for long drives and road trips, especially with his family. He enjoyed video games, music and movies very much. There wasn’t really a movie he couldn’t reference, especially if it were Star Wars. He loved to decorate for the holidays, it was kind of a gift he had. If you were lucky enough to see his work, you know he always made it magical. It was something he always tried to make special, especially for the kids. His decorating caught attention and led to him decorating for weddings. He could see an empty space and create something no one else could imagine until it was done. David was a caring and strong man, a very selfless man. He helped so many and would drop whatever he was doing to be there to help. If you knew David, your life was instantly better for it. He was someone who taught the ways of One Love and how family is the most important thing there is. He taught many to love unapologetically and to always hug the ones you love and tell them you love them before parting ways. His heart was so big that many of those left behind, have pieces of it. David is preceded in death by his parents, Clara and David Spoonhunter; his sisters, Davina Spoonhunter and Valerie Chavez; his grandparents, Gladys Miller Piel George and Vince Piel Sr., Mollie and David Spoonhunter; and also his aunts, uncles, and cousins. David is survived by his significant other, Athena Sargeant; his children, Calista Spoonhunter, Shoshanna Tahkeal, and Thomas Spoonhunter; his brothers, Darin, Vernon, Dexter, Leon, Will, Roy, Mickey, and Lee, and his sisters Jolene and Lechelle Spoonhunter; his nephews, Xavien (XJ) and Jeremiah Andy; along with several nieces and nephews; and also his Wolfryderz family (basketball team).
He will be taken to his final resting place at Yesmowit Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
