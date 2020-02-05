David Bryan Thomas

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Early on a Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, Dave passed away at home in his sleep at age 60, leaving his family and friends with a world not as bright or kind, not to mention as funny as it was before.
Dave was born in Seattle to Jim and Betty Thomas and was the middle sibling with two sisters, Penny and Kathy. Through years of growing up together with camping trips, backyard games and Saturday morning cartoons, the three kids weren’t just siblings but best friends – bonds that grew older and tighter together throughout their lives.
Dave developed a passion for sports at a very young age. He didn’t just collect cards and play Little League baseball and Pee Wee hockey, he studied sports and their histories and was soon a little walking sports encyclopedia. It would be a passion that would set the course of his life.
After graduation from Glacier High School in the Sea-Tac area, Dave attended Green River Community College and the University of Washington with an eye toward a career in sports journalism.
During those college days and while working at a downtown hotel in Seattle, Dave met his “princess,” Valory, and they married in 1986. Shortly after the honeymoon, Dave was hired by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in Alaska, where he worked for two years.
In the fall of 1988, Dave was hired by the Yakima Herald-Republic, where he was a sports reporter and copy editor for over 31 years. On Dave’s 35th birthday, Valory discovered she was pregnant and in 1995 their son Brian was born. Young Brian adopted his father’s love for baseball, plating every level of the sport in Yakima through his varsity days at Davis High School and leading to countless trips to Seattle for Mariners games.
In his years working at the Herald-Republic, Dave covered a wide variety of events but enjoyed most his assignments as a beat writer for the Yakima SunKings basketball teams. In 1995, the SunKings won the first of several championships and Dave chronicled them all with award-winning reporting. Dave was a well-known face in the community for the sports department, which leaned heavily on his versatile skills and reliability.
When away from the long nights and Saturdays of work, Dave enjoyed camping on Labor Day weekend, frequent trips to Seattle to visit family, a good ballgame – of any kind – on TV to analyze and a relaxing round of golf on a warm, sunny day. And then there was the epic devotion to Bruce Springsteen, whose concerts Dave, Valory and his sisters attended from coast to coast. For his 50th birthday, the whole gang trekked to Cleveland for a treasured family experience with a Springsteen concert and tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Dave had his contrasts. While he was an astute follower of national politics and election campaigns, he also never let go of those Saturday morning cartoons. Dave could explain the Electoral College in one breath, and recite lines from Rocky and Bullwinkle in the next.
And that’s the memory of Dave that will endure for family and friends, his humor and easygoing ways. You never found Dave lingering in a dark mood, instead it was always his laughing and joking that brightened your mood. There’s a reason everybody in the family is a Monty Python fan, because he was. Like the song goes, “When you’re feeling in the dumps, don’t be silly chumps. Just purse your lips and whistle, that’s the thing. And always look on the bright side of life.”
Dave is survived by his wife Valory Anne (Shurin), son Brian Alexander (Aneesa Washington), parents James Alton and Betty Lu (Walker), sisters Penny Louise Thomas and Kathleen Marie Thomas, nephew Christopher James Reyes and niece Kyla Ann Reyes (Irving Lopez).
A celebration of life will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9th at noon.
A celebration of life will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9th at noon.
