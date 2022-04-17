Captain David Bruce Strong, JAGC, USN-Retired passed away April 8, 2022 at the age of 81. Born October 12, 1940 in Vancouver, BC, he came to the US at the age of 2 weeks. Lately, Dave resided partly at Samish Island, Washington and Peterborough, Ontario. He was raised in the Skagit Valley, graduating in 1958 from Burlington-Edison high school. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington in 1962, and later his J.D. in 1971.
Dave was Active Duty, US Naval Reserve from 1963-1966 and Reserve Duty 1962-1993, where he retired as Captain, Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Former Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Island County, Washington (1971-1975), he practiced law in Burlington, WA from 1975-1993. He was also a Judge for Burlington Municipal Court and Skagit County District Court Commissioner.
Dave and his partner Marilynn traveled to many interesting places both internationally and domestic. Early on, Asia called and they visited Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Thailand with an added bonus of a flight past Mt. Everest. They took cruises in Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean and Mexico as well as South America with a side trip to Cusco and Matchu Pichu.
RV travels took them across the US and Canada many times, wintering in Arizona, boondocking in the wild cactus country and visiting friends and family. Kananaskas, Alberta was a beautiful destination for several summers, where hiking was a favorite pastime, especially up Mt. Indefatigable where they had an encounter with a grizzly bear! One of the highlights of RV’ing was their trip to Yellowknife, in Canada’s Northwest Territories and having to stop while the buffalo and arctic foxes made up their minds about crossing the road. Another time they RV’d from Quebec to Labrador and on to Newfoundland, encountering herds of reindeer.
A llama trek for 6 days thru the Olympic Mountains was very taxing but enjoyable with the llamas carrying the tents and supplies. Several winters were spent cross country skiing at Lake Louise with Marilynn’s sisters and his son Matt and daughter Erin. Summer RV trips and hikes with grandchildren Max, Magnus and Axel are happy memories.
They have many fond memories of families, friends, places visited and the people met along the way. Memories of Roseberry Road near Port Hope, Ontario include Easter salmon BBQs for 30 to 40 people, plowing snow and building trails for walking and cross country skiing.
Their 3 week tour of exotic Morocco with its goats in trees was a unique adventure, and they returned home just as the pandemic lockdown started.
Service in the community was an important fixture in Dave’s life, including the Burlington-Edison Kiwanis club and Probus club in Port Hope, Ontario. Dave was also a former member and president of Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees.
Dave is survived by his son Matt Strong (Graham Lord) of Mercer Island, WA and grandchildren Abby (Harrison), Jacob, Lily, Grace, Ella, Max and great-grandson Marcus; daughter Erin Strong Fulton (Nate Fulton) and grandsons Magnus and Axel of Yakima, WA; his companion, Marilynn Dunne of Peterborough, Ontario, and her family Steph (Dave), Mike (Cindy), Lynn (Tom), David (Dana), Tom (Brenda), and grandchildren Laura (Phil), Kristy (Jeff), Julie (Nate), Holly, Delaney, Shane, Mathew, Kate, Michael and great-grandchildren Sophie, Emily, Lylie, and Anna; sister Janice Gourley (Dick Gourley) and nephews Ken and Ron Jenkins, and many extended family members in and around Airdrie, Alberta.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, former Burlington Mayor Adrian Strong, and mother, Florence Clayton Strong. At Dave’s request, there will be no funeral; however, he has requested that all join in and raise a cup of cheer in remembrance.
If desired, memorial gifts may be given to Swedish Foundation for research of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia and lung diseases; Providence General Foundation Everett heart center; or to Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation for cardiac care.
