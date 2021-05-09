Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
David Anderson Street was born to Charles Zenneth Street and Beverly Emma Anderson on August 13, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He moved to San Diego at a young age.
David is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Beverly Street, his brother Charles J. Street, his daughter Hilary Martian, sister-in-law Lisa Street, father-in-law Robert Milliron, brothers-in-law Jerry and James Milliron, and sister-in-law Barbara Nance.
He is survived by his wife Lynette Milliron Street, children Mollie Street, stepdaughter Heather Martian (Kim), brothers and sisters Arnold (Ina) Street, Kathrine (Jeff) Waldrom, Deann (Michael) Warwick, Shawn Street, and Gary (Tracy) Street, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John (Sue) Milliron, Jerry (Marilynn) Sweesy, Don (Teresa) Ozanich, Richard (Carol) Milliron, and Guy (Margaret) Lockwood, grandchildren True (Danny) Gomez, Haven (Taylor) Gomez, and Zander Gomez, mother-in-law, Kathrine T. Milliron, and numerous nieces and nephews.
David worked for R.E. Powell for several years. He could hardly wait for the Seahawks each season. He loved his dog, Maggie, and he loved Sunday dinners with the family.
Mia Pa, love you.
