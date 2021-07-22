David Allen Van Kommer died on June 11, 2021. He was a renowned hairstylist whose career in the industry spanned more than four decades. Educated and trained in L.A., the former owner of On The Boulevard Hair Salon, his work was featured on television including NBC Yakima.
Prior to moving to Yakima, David owned the popular salon, aptly named Van Kommer’s, located around the corner from the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank and Warner Brothers Studios in Hollywood, that led to a full clientele list filled with top models, entertainers, and entertainment executives.
David was a recurring guest on The Mr. Blackwell Show. Mr. Blackwell, the famous and iconic fashion designer, became interested in David’s knowledge on the relationship between good nutrition and the effects on hair.
Bringing his talent to the Pacific Northwest, David was proud to serve the Yakima community, and had only recently retired from the field. He said his personal mission for his clients was to have beautiful, healthy, shiny hair. An award-winning stylist, he continued his education and training, focusing on hair color and correction.
David will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In