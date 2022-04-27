Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
David Allen Mitchell was born to Winston Mitchell Sr., and Pearl Elaine Beauchamp Mitchell in Yakima, WA, on August 24, 1950. David was the third oldest of their nine children together. David passed away peacefully in his home on April 8, 2022. David attended A.C. Davis High School, graduating in 1969. He excelled as an athlete, playing football, wrestling, and involved in track and field events. David was a state champion wrestler in 1969.
David enjoyed hunting and fishing, and in retirement took great joy in annual fishing trips with his brother Winston, nephew Winston, and son David. In his later years, he spent his time enjoying life with his brothers Winston and Preston – on motorcycles, at casinos, BBQing, and shooting the breeze. David’s pride and joy was his son, David Mitchell and his grandchildren, David Anthony and Thea Renee Mitchell.
David is survived by his siblings: Sandy Mitchell Mack (Las Vegas, NV); Winston E. Mitchell (Yakima); Runette Mitchell-Dodson (Larry) (Junction City, OR); Rodney Steven Mitchell (Debbie) (Yakima); Eloise Durant (Renton); Melanie Mitchell (Baton Rouge, LA); and Timothy Mitchell (Jennifer) (Everett); his son David D. Mitchell (Katie) (Lake Tapps); his grandchildren David A. and Thea Mitchell, his aunt Jeri Beauchamp Mims, and numerous cousins. David was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, parents, sisters Pearl (Annie) Mitchell and Reva Newborn, and brother Preston Mitchell. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
