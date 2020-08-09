Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
DAVID ALLEN BOUCHEY passed away at his home. He was born May 25, 1952, to Ray and Ilene Bouchey. He was raised in the Harrah area and graduated from White Swan High School. In high school, he was very active in FFA being honored with many grand champions and reserve grand champions with his cattle. He was also a member of the Cougar Basketball Team.
Dave farmed alongside his Dad for most of his life raising potatoes, grapes, wheat, peppermint and spearmint, and in the early years, sugarbeets. Dave loved farming and doing welding projects and was very creative with his welding.
Dave loved boating and waterskiing with his family in Chelan. He also loved to snowmobile in the winter. He obtained his pilot’s license and treated his Mom with a flight over Mt. St. Helens for her birthday.
Dave was a very giving and generous man. He would do anything for his family, friends and neighbors.
Dave is survived by his children, Devin and Diana and granddaughter, Ella; brother, Dale (MaryEllen) Bouchey; his sisters, Kathy (Mike) Johnson, Julie Logan, Marlene Bouchey, Janice (Don) Haywood, and Annette Bouchey; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts, Neva Robillard and Linda Lyons and uncle, Paul (Barbara) Bouchey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jared Favilla and the entire Favilla family, Del Holden, and Fred & Beth St. Hilaire for all their friendship and support they gave Dave.
A Graveside Service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Cemetery Foundation and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936, who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
