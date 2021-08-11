Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our son, David Alexander Garcia, Jr. David Jr. passed away unexpectedly, August 5, 2021.
David Jr. was born on July 27, 2003, at 2:53 p.m. in Yakima, Washington. He was the first child born to David Alexander and Cruz Maria Garcia. From the time David Jr. arrived, he was the apple of his parents’ eye. David was the youngest, and he was loved and doted on by his extended family. When his brother, Evander (Evan) joined the family five years later, David Jr. was overprotective, coddled and loved his baby brother. David Jr. considered his Grandma Guzman a confidante, they had a special bond that even in death can not be broken.
David Jr. played percussion in the school band starting in sixth grade through his senior year. He had a passion for music and loved all genres. During his sophomore year, David began to write lyrics to express himself. David was reserved almost shy at times, but this became a creative outlet. He recorded many original songs, releasing a video on YouTube just a few weeks ago, under his stage name, Masaluna. He was an extremely talented aspiring artist, given enough time he would have pursued a musical career.
David graduated with honors from Wapato High School in 2021 and he had been accepted at Eastern Washington University. He had decided to take a year off before formally starting college. With the real estate market such as it is, David knew he could do very well as a realtor, he had enrolled in classes that are scheduled to start in September.
David Jr. is a sparkle that will continue to shine, he had a charismatic personality, a gorgeous smile, a big, beautiful heart to go with his gorgeous brown eyes and thick curly eyelashes. He was a sneakerhead and a Kanye West superfan. We will forever miss our son, but know that he is now in heaven surrounded by family. He will now be our guardian angel and we look forward to the day that we will reunite.
David Jr. is preceded in death by his grandfather, Federico V. Guzman, uncles, Tony Guzman, Jerry Castilleja and Tony Romero as well as his paternal and maternal great-grandparents.
David Jr. is survived by his parents, David and Cruz Maria Garcia, brother, Evander Garcia; grandparents, Celia Guzman, Rebecca and Fabian Perez and Robert and Gina Garcia; aunts, Mary Castilleja, Carmen Trevino, Leticia Romero, Krystal Ramos (Al) and Gina García; uncles, Rick Guzman, Anthony Garcia, and Juan Geraldo Garcia; godparents, Joe and Sarita Roybal; cousins, Jeremy Trevino (Anati), special cousin Krystal Towne (Chris) and their children Jayden and Tristen; Eddie Trevino, Mireya Trevino (Morgan), Stephen Castilleja, Stephanie Castilleja (Marcus), Faustin Wheeler (Alejandra) and their daughter Camila. Bianca Guzmán, Alexa Guzmán, Nicole Romero, Nathaniel Solís, Christopher Solís, Juan García, Jr., Nico García, Aleah García, Abraham and Cortez Ramos; best friends, Angel Quiroa and Max Torres.
David Jr. is also survived by a large extended family throughout the United States and Mexico.
In honor and in memory of our beautiful son, David Garcia, Jr.’s, classmates, teachers, and the Wapato community are invited to the following:
Viewing and Rosary on Wednesday, August 11th from 6-8 pm at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W Yakima Ave, Yakima.
Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph’s Parish Catholic Church, 212 N 4th St., Yakima, Thursday, August 12th at 10 am, followed by burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima. Reception following burial at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima.
Thank you for your heartfelt support, comfort, and prayers during this very difficult and sad time.
To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
