David A Serna died peacefully at home on July 25, 2020. He was born to Santiago and Salome Serna on August 10, 1937 in Worland, Wyoming. His family moved to Wapato, Washington in 1946 where he grew up and attended school. He worked at Pacific Fruit and Produce for 30 year where he was a fruit packing foreman. He then spent 16 years at Pepsi Cola and retired in the year 2000.
He married Alice Enriquez on August 18, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jimmy and Tom Serna, and his in-law Ygnacio and Lucina Enriquez.
He enjoyed watching sporting events including boxing, fastpitch, baseball and soccer. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. His passion was fishing, camping, and traveling. He particularly enjoyed traveling to Mexico.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Alice Serna, his son Tim (Pam) from Olympia, and daughters Lisa (David) from Auburn and DeeDee (Brad) from Yelm; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Kiel, Megan, Michael, Cole, Mason, Hunter and Cierra, and two great-grandchildren, Baylor and Beckett.
He was a member and contributor to the Spanish Assemblies of God Church in Wapato, Washington.
There will be a private viewing of David on Thursday, July 30 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights. There will be a burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Friday, July 31, at 9:00 am. Social distancing will need to be implemented and you may have to view from your car. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
